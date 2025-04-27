Alfa Romeo aims high: “We aim to double sales by 2025”

Alain Descat, director of Alfa Romeo France, gave very interesting statements in an interview with Le Journal de l’Automobile. Descat spoke about the good moment that the Italian car manufacturer is experiencing in the market thanks to the positive debut of the Junior SUV, confirming the brand’s ambitions to become Stellantis‘ premium brand globally.

Alfa Romeo aims to double sales in France in 2025

Alfa Romeo Junior has revolutionized the brand’s sales with impressive results, becoming the driving model in several key markets: it represents 51 percent of registrations in Italy, 59 percent in Germany, and 64 percent in Spain. In particular, according to Alain Descat, this percentage reaches as high as 75 percent in France. However, behind this success lies a more critical reality: the sharp decline in Tonale sales. Descat confirmed that the Tonale restyling will take place at the end of 2025, and not in the middle of the year as initially planned. This stylistic update will be accompanied by an ambitious and articulated commercial relaunch plan.

“Rebuilding the brand’s value and strengthening sales beyond the Junior’s success alone is our priority,” said the CEO, also emphasizing the importance of sales to professionals and companies, currently still marginal, but destined to grow rapidly. The goal is to double the share of this segment, going from the current 11 percent to 20 percent in a short time, and then steadily aim for 30 percent.

Descat highlighted how Junior not only brings new customers to Alfa Romeo but also wins back those lost with the farewell first to MiTo and then to Giulietta. The Biscione’s objective for 2025 will be to continue gaining market share thanks to Junior and recover Tonale through its update. Furthermore, Descat also confirmed that the new Stelvio will be unveiled by the end of the year, with sales starting next year. For the presentation of the new Giulia, we will have to wait until next year.