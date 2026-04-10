Alfa Romeo adds more sportiness to the Giulia and Stelvio with the Carbon Performance package

Alfa Romeo has introduced a new Carbon Performance Package for the Giulia and Stelvio in Germany, adding upgrades to the cabin, audio system, suspension, and driving dynamics in order to sharpen the sporting character of both models without giving up quality and everyday comfort. Dealers are already taking orders for the package, which targets buyers who want a more distinctive setup than the standard trims offer.

Alfa Romeo sharpens the Giulia and Stelvio with a new Carbon Performance upgrade

The most visible changes appear inside. Alfa Romeo adds sport seats, a dashboard, and door panels trimmed in black leather with red contrast stitching. Carbon-fiber inserts across the dashboard, doors, and center console bring a more direct motorsport reference into the cabin. The overall result feels more focused, more premium, and much more driver-oriented than the standard interior.

The package also includes a Harman Kardon sound system built around a 900-watt 12-channel amplifier with Logic 7 surround technology, designed to create a more uniform and three-dimensional sound field inside the cabin. The system uses a combination of subwoofers, woofers, mid-range drivers, and dedicated tweeters to deliver balanced and detailed sound at any volume.

The most important change from a driving standpoint, however, is the addition of Alfa Active Suspension. This adaptive suspension system adjusts damper force in real time through electro-hydraulic valves, reacting to road conditions and driving style using data gathered by the vehicle’s sensors.

The system works together with the Alfa DNA selector. In Dynamic mode, it prioritizes firmer and more responsive settings, while in Natural and Advanced Efficiency it shifts the balance toward comfort and smoothness. A dedicated button also lets the driver customize the suspension response further.

The Chassis Domain Control unit coordinates all of this in real time. It manages stability, braking, adaptive suspension, and electronic driver assistance, then harmonizes their responses to keep the car predictable and secure in every condition. By combining active suspension, the Alfa Q2 limited-slip differential, Q4 all-wheel drive, and the DNA selector, Alfa Romeo has created a package that aims to make the Giulia and Stelvio more engaging to drive without sacrificing their everyday usability.