Alfa Romeo accelerates with solid performance in the Q1 2025 globally

Alfa Romeo closed the first quarter of 2025 with very positive results, confirming a solid growth trend and an increasingly effective international expansion strategy. The brand is now present in over 70 markets, strengthening its global presence. Deliveries to end customers increased by 29% compared to the same period in 2024, signaling growing confidence in the brand.

Alfa Romeo: strong growth in first quarter 2025, +29% in global deliveries

Among the areas with the best performance, Greater Europe stands out, where deliveries increased by 43%. The Middle East and Africa also performed well, with +9%. A key contribution to these results came from the new Alfa Romeo Junior, which distinguished itself in its segment thanks to one of the most complete and versatile ranges. The model is offered in four versions: two full-electric with 156 and 280 horsepower, a 145 horsepower hybrid, and a Q4 all-wheel drive hybrid, designed to ensure high performance and maximum adaptability.

A few months after its launch in 38 countries, the Junior has already totaled 36,000 orders, of which 18% are for the 100% electric version. The excellent response in Europe has helped drive the entire Alfa Romeo range, which also includes Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio: models that continue to represent the brand’s values of sportiness, innovation, and style.

March’s performance was particularly brilliant, proving to be Alfa Romeo’s best global sales month since June 2019, with over 8,700 units delivered (+33% compared to March 2024). Also in March, the brand reached its highest market share in Europe (EU30) since 2018, at 0.5%, with an annual increase of 0.15 percentage points.

These results testify to the acceleration impressed by the brand and the confidence with which it looks to the coming months, thanks to an increasingly competitive range aligned with the needs of a rapidly evolving market. Examples include the recent debut of the Junior Hybrid Q4, which completes one of the broadest offerings in the segment, and the new Intensa special series, which enhances Alfa Romeo’s DNA with exclusive design details.

Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, commented: “We closed the first quarter of 2025 with very positive results, the fruit of the commitment and passion with which our team faces the challenges of a transforming sector. The Junior, enthusiastically welcomed by the market, represents the beginning of a new phase for Alfa Romeo. With 35,000 orders already received, it paves the way for the brand’s future, which will continue with the launch of the new generations of Stelvio and Giulia. Special thanks go to our dealers and partners, whose contribution has been fundamental in achieving these important milestones.”