Alfa Romeo A26 imagines the next chapter in Italian hypercar design

A new video published on the YouTube channel of digital creator Tommaso D’Amico imagines an Alfa Romeo A26 as a futuristic hypercar that projects the brand’s sporting essence into the future. Created entirely in CGI, the project blends emotional design with cutting-edge technology, offering a vision that fuses Alfa Romeo’s heritage with a radically modern design language.

Alfa Romeo A26: the futuristic Italian hypercar imagined in CGI

The bodywork, low and sculpted, alternates between fluid surfaces and sharp lines. A long-tail profile and a continuous arched roof emphasize the car’s dynamic silhouette. The Blu Azzurro Trionfale paint, with photo-reactive metallic finish, enhances reflections and highlights the proportions, making the car visually striking even at a standstill.

At the front, the signature Alfa Romeo trilobo takes center stage, reinterpreted with active air intakes and a slim LED light strip. The rear is sculptural and aerodynamic, featuring a 3D light bar that mimics wind flow. 21-inch five-spoke wheels, paired with carbon-ceramic brakes and titanium-gray calipers, complete the aggressive stance.

Inside, the cabin combines luxury and extreme sportiness. The monocoque seats are finished in black Alcantara with red stitching, while a floating carbon-fiber dashboard and holographic head-up display replace traditional gauges, creating an immersive, high-tech environment.

From a technical perspective, D’Amico envisions a modular high-performance platform compatible with several powertrains. Options include a 3.0-liter twin-turbo hybrid V6 with around 960 hp, a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 producing over 850 hp, and a 720-hp mild-hybrid (MHEV) system.

With a carbon and aluminum monocoque and a weight under 2,866 lbs (1,300 kg), the A26 would embody the ultimate expression of Alfa Romeo’s Cuore Sportivo, reinterpreting Italian craftsmanship through advanced technology. After the 33 Stradale, it remains to be seen whether Alfa Romeo’s “Bottega” program will have room for such an ambitious creation.