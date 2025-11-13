Alfa Romeo, a third SUV rumored: here are the details

Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, recently stated that the brand will not return to the E-segment with an extra-large SUV, a format he considers outside Alfa Romeo’s DNA. This means the much-rumored E-Jet, envisioned mainly for the U.S. market, will not reach production. However, this does not mean the lineup will remain limited to the Junior, Tonale, and Stelvio. In fact, the possibility of four Alfa Romeo SUVs in the future is becoming more and more realistic.

Alfa Romeo: a new SUV between Junior and Tonale looks increasingly likely

One of the most discussed scenarios is the introduction of a new model positioned between the Junior and the next Tonale, which is expected by late 2027. Since the next Tonale will exceed 4.60 meters, there is clear room for a compact SUV around 4.3–4.4 meters. It could be built on the STLA Small platform or on STLA Medium, and it would almost certainly be produced in Italy, just like the Tonale, Giulia, and Stelvio.

A second possibility, less talked about but still circulating, looks instead to the STLA Large platform. Rumors from the Cassino plant suggest that three Alfa Romeo models are planned on this architecture, hinting at the existence of an additional project. Not a massive SUV like the canceled E-Jet, but a very sporty, low-profile crossover, halfway between the Giulia and Stelvio: a kind of raised fastback aimed at customers who want both dynamic handling and practicality. However, there is still uncertainty about whether that third production slot is actually reserved for the next Maserati Levante.

Clarity will come with the new Stellantis industrial plan, which Antonio Filosa will present in the middle of next year. Only then will it be known whether Alfa Romeo will truly add a fourth SUV as part of its global relaunch strategy.