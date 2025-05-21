Alfa Romeo 8C Doppiacoda Zagato, the exclusive creation at the Concorso d’Eleganza

The renowned Italian coachbuilder Zagato is preparing to unveil an exclusive creation at the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. It’s the 8C Doppiacoda Zagato, a sophisticated coupe that promises to blend tradition and innovation in a four-wheeled work of art.

Zagato unveils 8C Doppiacoda inspired by the iconic Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

According to rumors, the new Zagato jewel takes inspiration from the legendary Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, one of the most iconic sports cars ever produced. The name “Doppiacoda” suggests a rear configuration with a “double tail,” perhaps inspired by aerodynamic solutions similar to those seen on the AGTZ Twin Tail, a Zagato-designed concept based on the Alpine A110.

The only released image of the 8C Doppiacoda Zagato, a three-quarter front view, doesn’t completely reveal the rear but hints at an evolved and muscular styling language. The front design shows enlarged air intakes, a pronounced V-shaped grille, and headlights reminiscent of those on the smaller Alfa Romeo 4C. The elongated hood might conceal the same engine as the 8C, a 4.7-liter naturally aspirated V8 capable of producing 444 horsepower and 480 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automated transmission.

Production of the original 8C was limited to just 829 units, including 500 coupes and 329 spiders, and over time it has inspired unique custom versions, such as the famous Disco Volante created by Touring Superleggera. Some enthusiasts believe that the new Doppiacoda is also derived from an unreleased pre-production Spider prototype, and many note similarities with the 8C Aerodinamica, a 2011 Zagato concept.

Although the design is still subject to debate between purists and innovators, there’s no doubt that the 8C Doppiacoda represents a tribute to Italian mechanical beauty, with a touch of modernity that pays homage to the past. It will likely be a one-off model, with an estimated value exceeding one million euros, ready to capture glances and hearts on the shores of Lake Como.