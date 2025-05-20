Alfa Romeo 4C with hybrid power? The long-awaited return of an iconic sports car

Discontinued from the market in 2020, the Alfa Romeo 4C and its Spider variant have left an indelible mark in the hearts of enthusiasts. Offering a carbon fiber monocoque structure at an accessible price, the 4C was the most affordable mid-engine sports car of its era.

Alfa Romeo 4C: a mid-engine masterpiece ready for revival?

Equipped with a brilliant four-cylinder turbo engine and a dual-clutch transmission, the 4C surprised with its lack of power steering and completely mechanical throttle control, offering an extremely direct and engaging connection with the road.

Despite never excelling in sales, the 4C was never designed to conquer numbers, but to represent an exercise in pure engineering and a sporting manifesto signed by Alfa Romeo. The objective was clear and was above all to demonstrate that the Biscione brand still knew how to make true driving cars, capable of competing on equal terms with icons like the Porsche Cayman and the Lotus Elise.

While the Cayman shone for its surgical precision and the Lotus for its kart-like lightness, the 4C imposed authentic interaction on the driver, where every curve required skill, commitment, and technique. It was essentially a car that rewarded you only if you were up to the challenge. An increasingly rare characteristic in the modern automotive landscape.

Imagining a rebirth of the 4C today means dreaming of a modern sports car that integrates hybrid technologies, perhaps inspired by the Ferrari 296 GTB, while remaining faithful to the Alfa Romeo philosophy. With a carbon chassis, a 300-350 HP hybrid turbo engine, and a design that recalls iconic elements like the 8C Competizione or the Disco Volante, a new generation 4C could represent the perfect combination of past and future.

The current range is dated and sales are struggling. The brand needs a new model. But not just any: it would need an exciting car, capable of igniting passion and bringing Alfa Romeo back among the protagonists of the world sports scene.