Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale, the world’s prettiest car returns from its U.S. tour

The crown jewel of Italian design has returned to its throne. After spending the better part of 2025 stateside, including a star-studded appearance at the Monterey Car Week, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is finally back home in Italy.

Often hailed as the “most beautiful car in the world”, this supercar is taking its rightful place at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, presumably to remind everyone else that their daily drivers are aesthetically offensive by comparison.

Inspired by the legendary Tipo 33 Stradale of the late 1960s, this modern masterpiece manages to blend retro vibes with contemporary flair. It’s lean, elegant, and perfectly proportioned, looking exactly like a modernized Tipo 33 that spent its time at a high-end Italian finishing school. However, the most amusing detail of its production run isn’t the design, but the buyers’ collective rejection of the future.

Initially, Alfa Romeo planned to offer an all-electric version of the car, boasting a massive 750 HP. But in a hilarious victory for internal combustion purists, every single one of the 33 customers who secured an order opted for the twin-turbo V6 engine instead. Consequently, the electric version was unceremoniously dumped. These owners preferred the visceral growl of 612 HP and 538 lb-ft of torque over silent, battery-powered efficiency. Apparently, when you’re spending a starting price of $1.8 million, you want to hear every cent of that investment.

With personalization options potentially pushing the price tag north of $3 million, the 33 Stradale is as much a financial statement as it is a vehicle. The hype was so intoxicating that all 33 units were sold out before the company even officially unveiled the model. With a top speed of 207 mph, only a handful of lucky individuals will ever experience the speed that matches this beauty. For the rest of us, we’ll just have to settle for staring at it in Arese and wondering if it’s possible to fall in love with a piece of carbon fiber and aluminum.