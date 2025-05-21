Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale on experts’ test bench

A very small selection of experts from all regions of the world enjoyed an immersive experience between Balocco, Turin and Arese, divided into three stages: the track test of the “00 prototype,” the customized configuration in the Bottega Alfa Romeo, and the discovery of the production process in collaboration with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. On the legendary asphalt of the Balocco Proving Ground, the 33 Stradale revealed its purest essence, conveying visceral emotions and transforming every corner into an unforgettable experience. In the evocative setting of the “Bottega Alfa Romeo,” the participants replicated the personalization process that every customer experiences before they see their dreams come true. Discovering the production process according to which the 33 Stradale is created, where high technology meets artisanship: from the carbon-fiber monocoque, the roof with an aluminum structure and the three-layer manual painting to the rigorous quality and resolution tests, everything is designed to achieve perfection.



The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale was created to celebrate an icon and, at the same time, to mark a new chapter in the legendary history of the Italian global brand. To discover its most authentic essence, a small selection of experts has been invited to the iconic Balocco track to enjoy an immersive experience and discover all the secrets of the new Alfa Romeo custom-built car. This closes a circle that, in just two years, has taken this Italian masterpiece from a blank sheet of paper to the track, combining Heritage and the future of the Alfa Romeo brand. Made in only 33 unique units, the new 33 Stradale pays homage to its 1967 forerunner – the car considered by many to be one of the most beautiful ever – and provides the most exciting driving experience for a very small circle of enthusiasts who have believed in the project since the outset.

What follows is a story in pure Alfa Romeo style, where each section is a stage in a journey made up of beauty and innovation. Goals that confirm the formal excellence and conceptual strength of a project now acknowledged as one of the most significant expressions of contemporary automotive design. Specifically, the first three sections provide an account of the salient features of the immersive experience enjoyed between Balocco, Turin and Arese. It begins with the dynamic testing of the “00 prototype” at the Balocco Proving Ground, where the event participants tested firsthand the car’s extraordinary technical and performance qualities. They were then given the opportunity to configure their ideal car in the “Bottega Alfa Romeo,” replicating the customer experience together with the brand’s designers, engineers and historians before seeing their dream come true. Finally, part 3 of the event consisted of an in-depth overview of the production process. Carried out in conjunction with Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera, it is a one-off process anywhere in the world that combines the utmost in artisanship and innovation.

The narrative proceeds with the major moments that marked the launch of the 33 Stradale, starting from August 30, 2023, the date of the official reveal at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese. The following day, the car made its return to the “Temple of Speed” at Monza, exactly 56 years after its first debut on that track, thus strengthening the historic link between Alfa Romeo, the world of racing and the general public. In 2024, the new “two-seater” coupé also featured on the most prestigious international stages, including the Villa d’Este Concours d’Elegance and the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and received major awards such as the recent title of “Supercar of the Year.” Not to mention the sensational day when Valtteri Bottas – Formula 1 driver and exclusive customer of the 33 Stradale – tested the “00 prototype” on the Balocco circuit, describing it as “intuitive and engaging.”

To end this fascinating story, a symbolic date: December 17, 2024, the day when the first of the 33 models was delivered. A date that resounds through time, the same day in 1966 when Franco Scaglione was commissioned to design the original 33 Stradale in the Sala del Consiglio at the Arese Museum, now the official headquarters of the “Bottega Alfa Romeo.” In a perfect play of mirrors between past and future, the new 33 Stradale therefore not only pays homage to an unrepeatable icon, but also gathers up its legacy to project it into the future. A work in 33 acts with the ability to express the true essence of the brand, which has always been faithful to its origins but is equally daring in its evolution.



To learn more, continue reading on Stellantis Media the official press release complete with all the details.