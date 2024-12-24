The concept that anticipated the design of the new 33 Stradale

César Barreau, currently is certainly a name that is rapidly becoming synonymous with cutting-edge automotive design. It is to him, in fact, that we owe the wonderful sight of the Alfa Romeo TZx Sauber. We are precisely talking about a concept that anticipated the lines of the new 33 Stradale, which, as we have already discussed on other occasions, was recently delivered to its first owner. Barreau is certainly a young talent who, with his particularly bold vision and great knowledge of Alfa Romeo’s heritage, has been able to bring to life a car that is sure to excite fans of the brand, but could also win over everyone.

Curiosity of the car’s name

Alfa Romeo TZx Sauber is a concept that was imagined a few years ago, in 2020 to be precise, by the then student at the Strate École de Design, César Barreau. He thought of this car on the occasion of the Biscione automaker’s 110th anniversary celebrations. As the website Italpassion.fr was keen to point out, this car is probably the basis that was used to create the new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale. Just about this car, we would like to point out that its creator was one of the protagonists of the design of what was the first model of the store program, which as anticipated just now, was delivered to its rightful owner only a few days ago.

But who knows the origin of the name of this car? The curious name of Alfa Romeo TZx Sauber comes from the fact that this concept, which as its creator himself tells us takes its cue from the legendary Alfa Romeo TZs of the 1960s and especially the TZ2 of 1965. As for the addition of the word Sauber in the name, however, this comes from the fact that at the time as, probably, many people will remember Alfa Romeo was Title Sponsor of the team. In any case, this collaboration certainly influenced the designer who in imagining this car tried to bring together the style of Alfa Romeo with the world of racing and in particular F1.

Styling features of the car

The line looks very strong and flowing on the TZx Sauber, which is particularly characterized by a muscular and aerodynamic silhouette. It then combines perfectly with a rear section that is inspired by the legendary Disco Volante. This certainly particularly unique design not only recalls the iconic shapes that never go out of fashion even if they are from the past, but also revises them in today’s world, creating a visual and symbolic link between historical legacy and innovation that is ever more forward-looking.

César Barreau is particularly appreciated today for his valuable contribution to design at both Alfa Romeo and DS Automobiles. His career in the industry took off in 2021, when he had a very productive internship at DS Automobiles, which was followed by a stint as an intern at Alfa Romeo. There he worked as an external designer, generating a major contribution to the design of the 33 Stradale from January 2022 to November 2023, under the guidance of Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos.