Alfa Romeo 33 Spider: the dream car the brand refuses to bring to life

If there’s one thing Alfa Romeo knows how to do well, besides making enthusiasts fall in love with stunning lines, it’s creating cars that make us dream. And the 33 Stradale is no exception. Under the artistic supervision of Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, the mind behind Tonale, Junior and several SEAT and Renault models, the Italian supercar boasts butterfly doors for maximum dramatic effect.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale: a dream car missing its convertible twin

The base is that of the Maserati MC20, with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, 8-speed ZF transmission and 620 HP ready to get your adrenaline pumping. And if the roar of gasoline doesn’t excite you, Alfa Romeo has also created a 100% electric version with 750 HP and 450 km of WLTP range.

The new 33 Stradale was developed with input from Valtteri Bottas, so it truly has some racing soul. After all, its ancestor from 1967, the legendary Alfa Romeo Tipo 33, made its mark with a 2.0-liter V8 and only 18 units produced. But there’s one detail that raises eyebrows. While the modern 33 Stradale is an incredible tribute to the original, it’s missing something important. What if there was a 33 Stradale Spider?

No, we’re not talking about a V8 engine, but a convertible variant. Imagine a 33 Spider, perfect for enjoying the wind in your hair. Unfortunately, Alfa Romeo doesn’t seem to have thought of this.

Fortunately, the internet is always one step ahead: Ascariss Design has created a render of a hypothetical 33 Spider, published on YouTube. The result is absolutely breathtaking. Roof removed, redesigned doors and protection behind the seats, all without distorting the original masterpiece. Why Alfa Romeo isn’t really considering this remains a mystery. A 33 Spider could give new life to the supercar, attract more customers and make this modern icon even more exclusive.