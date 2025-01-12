Alfa Romeo 1900C Sprint Coupe ’53 Pinin Farina with an exclusive restoration

This car belongs to a limited series of about 100 coupes that were created by Pinin Farina between 1952 and 1953. Its history is full of restorations and modifications through which they managed to maintain authenticity and improved performance. In the mid-1990s, chassis 01534 underwent a precise restoration in Sweden, then traveled to Japan and the United States.

Modifications to optimize the car

This 1953 Alfa Romeo 1900C Sprint is one of approximately 100 examples constructed with Pinin Farina coupe coachwork between 1952 and 1953. In recent decades, the car has benefited from numerous technical interventions, including a complete overhaul of the engine, which has been upgraded to 1,975 cc, and an upgrade of the front suspension. The appearance was given special care, in fact the bodywork was repainted red and the black leather interior was refinished.

In recent years, additional modifications have also been made to optimize performance and driving comfort. Among these, we see prominently the five-speed manual transmission, Weber carburetors, aluminum drum brakes, and Nardi wood steering wheel. The car is now being sold without reserve, with full documentation and from numerous original accessories.

The history of the Alfa Romeo 1900

The Alfa Romeo 1900, launched in 1950, marked a turning point in the company’s production by introducing the load-bearing body. This versatile chassis, starting in 1951, was offered to outside coachbuilders to have the possibility of creating fully customized versions of the car. Pinin Farina, for example, taking advantage of the short wheelbase of the 1900 chassis, was able to create both a cabriolet and a coupé with an innovative design. The latter, in order to keep weight down, had an ultra-thin steel body (just 0.7 mm) and aluminum parts such as the hood and tailgate.

This car is delivered with a red body, with some repairs made in 2010, particularly at the bottom of the front end. Some elements such as the center grille and air intake frames were also rechromed at that time. The paint job has had some touch-ups in the past, but some flaws are still visible. It should also be pointed out that the hood does not fit perfectly on the fenders. The car is equipped with chrome bumpers, yellow fog lamps and an exterior mirror. The headlights, formerly covered with tape, have currently been cleaned. The most recent photos are from May 2023.

Borrani alloy wheels were fitted in 2011 with Michelin tires in good condition, replaced in 2019. The braking system was renewed with drum brakes and aluminum fins. Finally, the steering box was also replaced in 2024. The interior was made more modern with black leather seats, typical of the Zagato style. A Nardi wood steering wheel and a custom dashboard with sport instruments complete the look. The car also has seat belts, hand shifters and various gauges. The current mileage is about 3,100 miles, but the total was not specified.

Equipment of the Alfa Romeo 1900

The car has an inline 4-cylinder (DOHC) engine with displacement increased to 1,975 cc by The Pit Stop in Brisbane, California, in early 2010. It is fed through two Weber 44 DCO carburetors, Abarth intake manifold and FISPA air filter. Engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission with floor shift, overhauled and replaced in place of the original 4-speed. Note that a weld is visible on the rear gearbox housing. For more information you can visit the car’s ad on the Bring a Trailer site, on which we see a current price of $75,500, with an expiration date of 4 days from January 12.