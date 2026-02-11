AI does the job better? The Alfa Romeo that Stellantis won’t build

Bruno Callegarin has committed an act of digital violence against Alfa Romeo enthusiasts everywhere. The creator unleashed a concept render on Facebook that looks less like fan art and more like a manifesto of everything the Biscione has abandoned. Metallic gold paint, four-door coupé silhouette, proportions screaming “track day” instead of “school run”.

The front fascia centers on the iconic scudetto, embedded in a minimalist yet aggressive bumper that somehow manages restraint and menace simultaneously. Razor-thin LED headlights slice through the design with the kind of sharp, alive gaze that modern Alfas have traded for practicality.

The long hood recalls those proper sports cars from the past, while the roofline flows toward a Gran Turismo rear end that belongs in a different timeline. Generous alloy wheels, red brake calipers, four pronounced exhausts: the visual checklist of people who still foolishly believe an Alfa Romeo should stir emotions before hauling strollers.

The rear features an LED light signature stretching the full width, as elegant and decisive as the cursive script on the tailgate. A pronounced diffuser completes the picture of a car that exists only in pixels yet feels more authentic than the SUVs Stellantis churns out with assembly-line determination.

Obviously, this remains pure digital fantasy with zero official connections to the brand’s actual plans. An exercise in style, one might say, if it didn’t fuel the debate about what the Biscione’s future should actually be. Because while devoted fans dream of sleek silhouettes and high-performance engines, Stellantis bets on crossovers and SUVs with the confidence of accountants who know balance sheets work this way, even if souls get lost in translation.

Perhaps there’s still hope in the BottegaFuoriserie program, but meanwhile, the wait for the brand’s real plans, supposedly unveiled next May 21, grows increasingly suspicious. Because when you need artificial intelligence to remind a brand what it once was, maybe the problem isn’t the technology.