After the Fiat Fastback’s unplanned Moroccan debut: here is the realistic rendering

One photo, taken in Morocco by someone who clearly had zero interest in waiting for a polished, overpriced press kit. That was all it took for the 2026 Fiat Fastback to lose its modesty. Captured without a shred of camouflage by Motocar Insights on Instagram, the web did what it does best: it went into a speculative frenzy.

While the official name is still tucked away in a Turin filing cabinet, with the “Koala” moniker being whispered loudly enough to be a fact, the visual reality is already here. And if you needed more than a grainy spy shot, digital artist Kleber Silva (KDesign) has already used the leak to craft renders so plausible they’ve likely made Fiat’s official designers a little nervous.

What we’re looking at is an SUV Coupé that has checked its “refined” ego at the door. It’s boxy, it’s bold, and it’s leaning so hard into the Fiat Grande Panda aesthetic that it’s practically a family reunion. The “pixel” light signature is back, appearing both front and rear to remind us that Fiat is desperately trying to build a coherent brand identity out of 8-bit graphics.

We see the mandatory black plastic fender flares and a roofline that dives toward a wide rear window, capped off by a cheeky little spoiler. It’s designed to look wider and more planted than it actually is, a classic automotive trick.

The interior remains a mystery for now, though previous leaks suggest a digital cockpit and a center screen large enough to serve as a secondary TV. Under the hood the expectations are purely 2026: a mix of hybrid and full-electric powertrains. The battery-powered variant is aiming for a range of over 400 kilometers, which, on paper, sounds lovely until you actually hit a highway.

The Fiat “Koala” (or whatever animal they settle on) is set to debut this summer, but its real coming-out party is scheduled for the Paris Motor Show in October. It won’t be alone, either. Fiat plans to bring the “Grizzly”, a larger C-SUV, to the same stage. From Koalas to Grizzlies, Fiat’s lineup is starting to look like a very expensive zoo, but at least the strategy is finally coming into focus.