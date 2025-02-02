Ælla-60: the $900,000 “Beyond Restomod” Supercar born from a Ferrari 360 Modena

A 2000 Ferrari is transformed into a $900,000 work of art. Caterham’s designer unveils the Ælla-60, an exclusive supercar for the few inspired by an iconic Prancing Horse model. Here are the details of this latest creation.

From a 2000 Ferrari and the creative mind of Caterham’s designer comes the Ælla-60

From the source Carscoops appears this car that has the unbelievable, both in terms of aesthetics, performance and price, in short just an ‘art car’. Caterham‘s chief designer Anthony Jannarelly has created a supercar that embodies the essence of the luxury ‘restomod’. This is the same designer who created the Caterham Project V. But this latest car of his that we see here, the Ælla-60, possesses a Ferrari 360 Modena ‘soul’ – model produced between 1999 and 2005 – and is much more than just a “restomod.” Although the two cars look somewhat similar, the Ælla-60 is its own project.

Jannarelly, through his Art Machines initiative, therefore, has taken a 360 Modena and turned it into a work of art, with a design that, while inspired by the original model, features innovative lines and unique details. The result is an eye-catching supercar that, like most high-end restomods, has a decidedly exclusive price tag: about $900,000.

The engine of the Ælla-60

Under the hood, or rather, in a central position, pulses a 3.6-liter naturally aspirated V8, an engine that, although the company has not officially confirmed its origin, strongly suggests a link to the Ferrari 360. This powerplant, mated to a six-speed manual transmission, has been optimized by Jannarelly to deliver an impressive 473 hp, a considerable power increase over the 360’s original 395 hp. With a weight of only 1130 kg and an upgraded engine, the Ælla-60 burns through 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

The Ælla-60 stands out with an interior that smells of old-world craftsmanship and luxury. Analog gauges and dials, physical switches take a dip into the past that reinterprets the modern present with a twist.

Only 60 examples for the Ælla-60 and an agreement with Podium Advanced Technologies

Produced in a very limited number of examples (only 60), this car is a car for the few, very few indeed. The price, in fact, as we said earlier, is an investment reserved for a wealthy clientele seeking exclusivity. And exclusivity, in this case, goes hand in hand with performance, which I mentioned above. Production of this one-off is linked to an agreement with Podium Advanced Technologies, a leading Italian luxury automotive company. It is an ambitious project that will see the light of day only if Jannarelly manages to collect a minimum number of orders.