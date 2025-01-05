Adam Levine and his Ferrari F12tdf

Adam Levine, well-known frontman of Maroon 5, boasts a dream automotive collection, including a 2017 Ferrari F12tdf, custom-customized by the Maranello-based manufacturer.

Adam Levine’s Ferrari F12tdf

Taking center stage is a Ferrari F12tdf, a four-wheeled jewel that embodies the purest spirit of motor racing. With its initials, it pays homage to the legendary Tour de France of the 1950s, a tribute that only the most refined enthusiasts will appreciate. Adam Levine‘s choice reveals an exquisite taste in sports cars, a taste that he shares with a small circle of collectors. This Ferrari, created in a limited edition, is a true work of art on wheels, a unique piece that arouses the envy of many. Its red color, classic and timeless, enhances the sinuous lines and extraordinary performance of this car. A bold and passionate choice that underscores the charismatic personality of the Maroon 5 frontman.

This supercar, however, will certainly not be the only Ferrari in his garage, at least that is what is thought. The singer-in addition to owning this latest gem we are about to discuss-also owns a number of historic models, including a Daytona, a 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, and a 275 GTB. Recently, Levine was spotted driving his very own red Ferrari F12tdf in the company of his friend Sammy Hangar, with whom he shared a pleasant conversation between music and private life. And we can see him at the end of this article in a video posted on the social platform YouTube.

Ferrari F12tdf, engineering perfection and hypercar performance

The Ferrari F12tdf is a car that embodies engineering perfection. Its powerful V12 engine, coupled with sophisticated aerodynamics and a rigid chassis, enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and reach speeds in excess of 340 km/h. Despite this hypercar-like performance, the F12tdf also offers amazing ride comfort and pure driving pleasure. It is a car that excites both those who drive it and those who admire it.

The technological jewel Virtual Short Wheelbase system

The Ferrari F12tdf hides a real technological gem: the Virtual Short Wheelbase system (Passo Corto Virtuale). It is a truly ingenious system that also slightly steers the rear wheels, working in perfect harmony with the car’s electronics. Imagine driving a single-seater racing car: the F12tdf gives you incredible steering responsiveness and agility, almost as if the car were reading your thoughts. But don’t worry, all without complicating the driving experience. Even at high speeds or in wide curves, the car remains stable and safe at all times, thanks to sophisticated technology working behind the scenes. In short, with the Virtual Short Wheelbase, the F12tdf becomes an extension of your body, allowing you to drive with unprecedented pleasure and control. Kudos to Adam Levine for choosing such a special car. The Ferrari F12tdf is not just a car, it is a unique experience that, as he demonstrated, can be shared with friends, as in the case of Sammy Hangar.