Abarth: “We will launch new limited editions, but only electric ones”

A few weeks ago, Abarth announced that from now on it will exclusively launch electric cars. These statements came before Carlos Tavares‘ resignation as CEO of Stellantis. It will therefore be necessary to see how the new CEO of the automotive group will intervene in this regard, considering the brand’s drastically declining sales. Now Guillaume Clerc, Head of Product at Fiat and Abarth, speaking to AutoExpress Magazine, has declared that new limited editions will also arrive in the coming years, following the style of the previous 695 70th and 75th Anniversario, as well as the 595 Scorpioneoro and 595 Yamaha Edition.

Abarth, new limited edition electric cars in the future

“It’s part of our soul. Our customers like having special editions and we will bring these cars to life in the future,” said Clerc. In the coming years, limited editions of the Fiat 500e could arrive, as well as the recent Abarth 600e. Obviously, they will be electric.

“The brand values performance and driving enthusiasm with a touch of madness. Madness is a state of mind. Abarth is like the black sheep of the Stellantis group,” Clerc joked. When asked if the future limited edition of Abarth 500e will have the same characteristics as the new 600e from Scorpione, Francesco Morosini, marketing manager, simply responded with a “We’ll see in the future what to apply.”

Regarding motorsport and a possible entry into Formula E, a championship where two Stellantis brands like DS and Maserati are already racing, Clerc stated: “Abarth is rooted in the world of competition. We wouldn’t say no to participating in Formula E,” Clerc concluded.