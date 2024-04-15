Abarth unveils a retro sports coupe based on the Alfa Romeo 4C

Alfa Romeo 4C production ceased 4 years ago, but Abarth has just decided to revive this model. Unveiled is the new Abarth Classiche 1300 OT, a coupé based on the Alfa Romeo 4C conceived as a tribute to the classic 1965 Abarth-Fiat OT 1300. Only 5 units of this model will be made, and Stellantis Heritage says they will be built on pre-existing low-mileage 4C units overhauled by Stellantis.

Abarth revives the Abarth-Fiat OT 1300 based on the Alfa Romeo 4C

The new Abarth Classiche 1300 OT has a design inspired by the classic model and all the body elements are made of carbon fiber. All the Alfa Romeo badges have been replaced with the Abarth scorpion badge. The engine will be the same 1.7-liter petrol with 240 horsepower. The 1300 OT follows the 2021 1000 SP special edition, also based on the 4C. Orders are already open, but Abarth has not yet revealed the prices.

The brand says the new special edition “retains the essence of an authentic Abarth”, with its bespoke carbon fiber bodywork sporting a retro racing livery and embellished with various 1960s-inspired cues, such as the roof-mounted air intake and the slatted rear window.

One of the most notable features is the full-width engine cooling air intake at the rear, decorated with the large brand logo, in an attempt to “underline the link to the historic design”. The engine in question is the 1.7-liter 240-hp turbo that propelled the 4C from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds and up to a top speed of 250 km/h. It is therefore an exclusive model that will please fans of the brand. Abarth has other surprises in store, in addition to the already planned 600e, a sporty version of the Fiat model.