Abarth Offshore debuts at Top Marques Monaco 2024

On its 75th anniversary, Abarth officially showed the new Abarth Offshore, presented in a world premiere at the “Top Marques 2024” event from June 5 to 9 in the heart of Monaco. Inspired by the Scorpion’s sporting heritage, the new Abarth Offshore brings the brand closer to the world of boating. Presented by Car Off Shore, it was designed with the contribution of the Fiat and Abarth Style Center, focusing on the brand’s sportiness, aggressiveness, vibrant colors, and exciting characteristics.

Abarth presents its new Abarth Offshore

The new Abarth Offshore is characterized by a bold metallic green body that becomes iridescent in the sunlight and dark hazelnut accents and stitching. Powered by a water jet outboard engine, it offers impressive performance with its 230 HP and a pair of Riva racing exhausts, which give the Abarth Offshore an aggressive sound and recall the distinctive trait of the brand’s hot-hatches.

The entire boat has sporty lines, and the rigid HardTop, which surrounds the cabin, protects the driver with a versatile convertible top system, a trademark of Abarth cabriolet models. The body colors are also reflected in the pair of Besenzoni sports seats, which feature an ergonomic leather-padded backrest, a pair of matching 4-point seat belts, and a Wave Shock dampened steel support base.

To offer more space on board, the platform is equipped with an elegant recessed steel ladder, while at the stern, a comfortable double sun pad is available to comfort guests after a nice swim. High-quality materials are found throughout the boat, from the synthetic teak Synteak with customizations to the handrail that follows the strong lines from stern to bow.

The equipment includes a Garmin stereo system with RGB LEDs, 4 Fusion speakers, and a subwoofer that uses the dashboard as a resonance box. Thanks to its advanced technologies, the Abarth Offshore allows its customers to navigate in total safety, experience exciting sensations, and enjoy unparalleled comfort. Suitable for all needs, it can be further customized with fishing or sports accessories.

The new Abarth Offshore is available in a limited edition of only 500 unique and fully customizable units. It is the perfect boat for those who want to add sportiness and uniqueness to their boating experience. A couple of months ago, the Fiat 500 also made its debut in a boat version.