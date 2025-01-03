Abarth, here are the new releases for 2025

In recent months, Abarth announced that it will no longer launch vehicles with internal combustion engines on the market. From now on, their cars will be exclusively electric. This was, at least, before Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares’ resignation. Strategies could change in the coming months when his successor is chosen. After all, the brand’s sales make having exclusively electric vehicles quite complicated. Sales of the Abarth 500e haven’t gone as planned, and the same could happen with the Abarth 600e, the brand’s major focus for 2025.

Abarth, from now on only electric cars: is it the right strategy?

The new Abarth 600e will be available in two versions: base and Scorpionissima, in a limited edition of 1,949 units, honoring the year the car company was founded. The B-segment SUV features a 54 kWh battery and offers a range of 334 km on a single charge, estimated according to the WLTP cycle.

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes just 5.85 seconds, thanks to its powerful 280 HP electric motor. The same motor is also used in the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and the new Lancia Ypsilon HF, which will make its debut during 2025.

Prices for the Abarth 600e will start from around 45,000 euros for the base version, rising to 49,000 euros for the Scorpionissima version. This will likely be the only new release in 2025.

Over the next few years, an electric sports version of the Fiat Grande Panda could arrive, along with a new version of the Abarth 500e, based on the updated version of Fiat’s electric city car that will debut between late 2025 and early 2026.

This transition to electric cars will be a huge challenge for Abarth. The choice to proceed only with zero-emission vehicles is due to increasingly stringent regulations, which don’t allow the brand to operate as it did with vehicles in the past. Despite the market seemingly not taking well to the Abarth 500e, the company appears determined to do better with the new 600e and other electric vehicles that will arrive in the coming years.