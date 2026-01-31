Abarth 600e: two new EVs are here to empty your wallet in style

The Scorpion has traded its exhaust note for battery whirr, and it wants you to pay handsomely for the privilege. Abarth‘s UK lineup now features two fresh iterations of the 600e. The Turismo, positioned as the “accessible” entry point at £33,995, and the Competizione, the flagship model demanding £37,995. Both replace the previous 600e and the limited Scorpionissima launch edition.

The Turismo delivers 240 HP, which Abarth markets as everyday sportiness for those who find regular commuting insufficiently dramatic. It’s the automotive equivalent of wearing racing gloves to pick up groceries, but with the inimitable Abarth styling.

At the top sits the Competizione, Abarth’s declaration that electric performance needn’t compromise the brand’s racing DNA. With 280 HP from a 207 kW motor, it hits 124 mph and sprints to 62 mph in 5.85 seconds. The specs are genuinely impressive, even if the claimed synergy between Stellantis Motorsport and your neighborhood charging station feels slightly aspirational.

The Competizione comes loaded with hardware that suggests Abarth took motorsport collaboration seriously. A Torsen limited-slip differential, Alcon ventilated brakes with monobloc calipers, and Michelin tires developed from Formula E technology. The dual-compound treads promise maximum grip, reduced noise, and better environmental performance.

Inside, Sabelt racing seats and Alcantara upholstery create an atmosphere that screams track day, even if the car’s most extreme maneuver involves navigating Tesco’s parking lot. The exterior features a striking two-tone livery: acid orange body with contrasting black roof and exclusive side graphics. It’s bold, modern, and guaranteed to make you visible.

Abarth positions the 600e Competizione as perfect for “forever young adults” seeking thrilling performance without sacrificing practicality. It’s for people who want a hot hatch but have mortgages and possibly children to consider. Built on the advanced Perfo eCMP platform developed from motorsport expertise, it maintains that delicate balance between Carlo Abarth’s pioneering legacy and the reality that the future runs on lithium-ion batteries.