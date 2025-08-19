Abarth’s electric future questioned amid market challenges

Abarth, long associated with aggressive performance, a distinctive soundtrack, and racing DNA, is facing one of the most delicate moments in its history. The arrival of the electric era, combined with questionable strategic choices, has led to a dramatic sales collapse that casts serious doubt over the future of the Scorpion.

Abarth at a crossroads: what future awaits the Scorpion brand?

Recent market analyses and comments from Stellantis executives paint a complex picture, raising the pressing question: what can we expect from Abarth’s 2026 lineup? And more importantly, is there still hope for combustion or hybrid versions?

The 500e, Abarth’s first “all-electric experiment”, and the subsequent 600e were meant to guide the brand into zero-emission mobility. Reality, however, has been very different. In the first half of 2025, Abarth registrations in Europe plummeted by 75%. The most telling figure concerns the 600e: only 318 units sold, bordering on a commercial disaster.

The reasons are hardly surprising: the absence of the iconic exhaust note that made Abarth legendary, the added weight of the batteries, and a driving feel many enthusiasts perceive as less authentic. The decision to discontinue the iconic gasoline-powered 595 and 695 at the end of 2024, focusing solely on EVs, has proven a boomerang, unable to translate Abarth’s racing spirit into the electric era.

Officially, Stellantis and Abarth management continue to insist that the future will be 100% electric, ruling out a return to combustion or even mild-hybrid engines. Yet the sales figures may force the group to reconsider its strategy. Rumors are growing about a possible revival of hybrid or even turbocharged gasoline variants, using updated technologies to reduce emissions without sacrificing driving excitement.

The year 2026 will be decisive. Among the possibilities is a revised 600e with improved chassis and performance, along with new 595 and 695 models, potentially hybrid or lightweight turbo-petrol versions. There is even speculation about an Abarth 600 with a combustion engine, leveraging existing Stellantis platforms. Meanwhile, sporty SUVs such as the Pulse and Fastback, currently sold in South America, could make their European debut under the Scorpion badge.