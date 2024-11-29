Abarth 600e: opens for orders in UK

For the UK market, the Abarth 600e will be available in two versions: the sporty Abarth 600e (240 HP) and the fully equipped “Scorpionissima” limited edition (280 HP), which is available in just 1,949 units and two colors.

Abarth 600e orders opens in UK

Orders have opened in the UK for the New Abarth 600e, the most powerful Abarth ever with 280 HP and a 0 to 62 mph acceleration time of 5.85 seconds.

The model is the result of a joint project between Abarth and Stellantis Motorsport engineers and sets a new standard for electric hot hatch cars, and the sporting style and electrification of urban cars, thanks to its racing attitude. It will arrive in UK showrooms in March 2025.

The state-of-the-art sport BEV platform

Abarth 600e is built on the Perfo eCMP, a state-of-the-art sport BEV platform, and is designed to deliver extraordinary driving experience and performance, alongside power and a disarming charm. Its captivating personality comes via a muscular exterior and large footprint, expansive wheels, aerodynamic rear spoiler, and aggressive, sporty interiors. Together with the racing experts Michelin, Sabelt, JTEKT, and Alcon, Abarth studied and tested the most suitable solutions to obtain the perfect combination for the most powerful Abarth ever.

Two versions of Abarth 600e will be available for the UK market: the Abarth 600e and the Scorpionissima model, which will be limited to just 1,949 units, in recognition of the founding year of Abarth.

The most powerful Abarth

Central to Abarth 600e is its own e-motor. The new Scorpionissima limited edition is equipped with a 207 kW 280 HP powertrain — the highest power ever reached by an Abarth car. The e-motor was tested on the FORMULA E test bench with a real track simulator. Moreover, the Scorpionissima with 0 to 62 mph acceleration in 5.85 seconds, and the standard version (which delivers 240hp) with 0 to 62 mph acceleration in 6.24 seconds, are fast and responsive. In addition, to provide greater power, Abarth 600e has 345 Nm of torque and can reach a 124-mph limited maximum speed with a battery range of up to 207 miles (WLTP combined cycle, depending on the tyres fitted).

Both versions are equipped with three driving modes. Turismo mode provides smooth acceleration and 148 HP for Abarth 600e and 198 HP for the Scorpionissima version, combined with 300 Nm torque and a maximum speed limited to 93 mph. This configuration also features a sport accelerator pedal and steering calibration, and standard ESP calibration. In addition to these features, the second driving mode, Scorpion Street, comes with 201 HP for the standard version and 228 HP for the Scorpionissima with 345 Nm torque, and a maximum speed limited to 112 mph; the third driving mode, Scorpion Track, includes an aggressive accelerator pedal calibration, sport+ steering and specific ESP tunings. Maximum speed in this mode is 124 mph, with 345 Nm torque, and a higher power of 280 HP for the Abarth 600e Scorpionissima and 240 HP for the standard version. For more details visit Media Stellantis UK . The UK pricing starts from £36,975 OTR for the Abarth 600e. New Abarth 600e will arrive in showrooms in Spring 2025.