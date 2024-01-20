Abarth 600e: here’s what its design could look like

The Abarth 600e, soon to be the latest release from the Stellantis group’s automotive division, is setting the stage for excitement. Anticipation builds as its expected launch nears the end of 2024, with plans to commence sales in the early part of the following year. This car has been stirring significant interest among car enthusiasts, and the reason is straightforward. The Abarth 600e is on track to become the most powerful Abarth in history, boasting a total power output of 240 horsepower.

Indeed, 240 horsepower is what experts expect from the upcoming Abarth 600e. As previously announced, this model will mark a shift to a completely electric format. The Abarth 600e is not a car for the masses; it stands out with its exceptionally impressive performance, particularly in terms of acceleration from a standstill and overall speed capabilities. The top speed is likely to be equally noteworthy.

The design of the Abarth 600e has been a topic of widespread speculation. We show you a video render from Mahboub1‘s YouTube channel, which creatively imagines the design of this much-anticipated model, set to be marketed in Europe by the automaker. Moreover, we have presented the first images of this Abarth prototype, released by Stellantis, maintaining a high level of excitement for the debut of this model.

The Abarth 600 will distinguish itself with a specially designed aesthetic kit, aimed at giving the vehicle a more aggressive look. The modifications to the front bumper and grill are noticeable, showcasing a revamped design. Furthermore, the Abarth version will have wider wheel arches compared to the base Fiat model. At the back a diffuser is discernible. More information will become available in the coming months as we get closer to its official debut.