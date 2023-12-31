Abarth 595, this new aggressive kit by Liberty Walk will be unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Show

The Japanese company specializing in vehicle tuning, Liberty Walk, has officially announced the launch of a new comprehensive LB Works kit for the Abarth 595. Created in collaboration with Abas Works, this kit gives the sporty version of the Fiat 500 an aggressive look. Imagine, it would even be perfect for a video game like Forza Horizon. But it would also suit real events such as the ‘Stance Nation Tokyo’.

According to Liberty Walk’s founder, Wataru Kato, this kit will be showcased at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Show, an event scheduled for January

Why did the companies collaborating on the kit choose the 595? Japan is one of the most important markets for the Italian brand abroad. In 2021, the special ‘595 Momento’ edition was also launched as an exclusive for the Japanese market. As mentioned, the new kit transforms the small car into a wild ‘wide body’ lower stance, complete with protruding wheels. This effect is achieved through wider fenders, a new rear diffuser, a large rear spoiler, sturdy side skirts, and a reinforced front bumper.

The kit is currently available for pre-orders. Liberty Walk‘s website offers the complete LW X Abas Works Abarth 595 kit for $15,070 for the version made of fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP). The carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP) version is slightly more expensive at $17,050. Some components of the kit are also available for separate purchase. The price for just the FRP rear diffuser is $1,870, while the CFRP version costs $2,970. The FRP and CFRP winglets are priced at $1,980 and $3,080 respectively. The most expensive part of the kit is the hood, priced at $2,970, which is not surprising considering it is also the most voluminous single piece. The hood is only available in the FRP version.

The tuner will likely expand its range of parts as the fully electric Fiat 500e broadens its horizons. And who knows what other amazing modifications these two specialized workshops will create for this small sports car. For now, we must wait for this modified vehicle to be presented at the Tokyo Auto Show, taking place from January 12 to 14, 2024.