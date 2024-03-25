A work of art in miniature: the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale by Amalgam Collection

Unrivaled among modern Ferrari road cars, the SF90 XX Stradale reigns supreme on the track. Its breathtaking performance makes it the queen of speed that inspired Amalgam Collection to create a miniature work of art that perfectly captures its essence. A tribute to the innovation and design that distinguish this legendary car.

A work of art in 1:8 scale model to be admired and experienced

The 1:8 scale model is over 60 cm long and made of the finest materials. Hand-built by experienced craftsmen using the original CAD blueprints, paint codes and Ferrari material specifications. Amalgam Collection’s custom models are not mere replicas, but works of art molded to the owner’s specifications. A team of specialists works with maniacal care on the construction and manual assembly of each piece taking over 300 hours. And from this commitment, and they succeed in bringing to life a unique expression of automotive passion. They will take shape in the coming months, just like the real and mighty Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale.

A perfect addition to any classic or model car collection. The rarity and craftsmanship of this model make it a sought-after collector’s item. The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale from Amalgam Collection is a unique and unrepeatable work of art. A miniature masterpiece that captures the essence of a legendary car. A dream within reach, albeit for the few.

