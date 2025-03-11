A Stellantis brand unveils the new model coming to South America in an unprecedented web series

Sales of the C10 will begin in 2025 with a strong strategy for the region and a range designed for its customers. Stellantis brand reinforces group’s focus on decarbonization

Stellantis in South America arrives with Leapmotor C10

The year 2025 will mark the beginning of a new and electrifying era for Stellantis in South America. As part of an innovative strategy, Leapmotor has confirmed that the C10 will be one of the models the brand will market in the region, beginning its launch in Brazil and Chile. This electric SUV will be part of a range designed specifically to meet the needs and expectations of South American customers.

Early prototypes of the Leapmotor C10 undergo rigorous testing

Early prototypes of the Leapmotor C10 are already undergoing rigorous testing by the team of engineers at the Stellantis Tech Center South America , with the goal of ensuring the highest standards of quality, robustness and efficiency that characterize all of the group’s vehicles in the region. These tests are carried out under strict confidentiality protocols; however, Stellantis and Leapmotor have exceptionally authorized the recording and dissemination of the images in an exclusive web series that will document this process.

In the first episode you will be able to follow the arrival of the first Leapmotor C10s in South America and discover the expectations of Emanuele Cappellano, President of Stellantis in South America, and Fernando Varela, Vice President of Leapmotor in the region. Through this initiative, Stellantis and Leapmotor reaffirm their commitment to safe, accessible and sustainable mobility.

Leapmotor C10 the novelty presented in Europe now arrives in South America

To anticipate the Leapmotor C10 presented for Europe in 2025 Bruxeles Motor Show , we can anticipate that cwith a solid and robust exterior it embodies an innovative and different vision of the premium SUV, enhanced by its packaging and elegance. Inside, its meticulously crafted finishes and materials encapsulate a benchmark in terms of roominess and provide the best environment for some of the most advanced technologies on the market in aspects such as comfort, safety, and driver assistance features.

Launched in late 2024 as one of the automotive market’s big surprises, the Leapmotor C10 continues to expand and consolidate its presence in the D-SUV segment with the arrival of new extended-range versions, which can now be ordered and reserved, at a price similar to that of a 100% electric vehicle in its class, anywhere in the Leapmotor Network in Spain.Designed to take this SUV as far as possible without recharging, the Leapmotor C10’s new REEV technology combines the performance of a 100% electric drive train, equipped with a 28.4 kWh battery, with a small 1.5-liter 12 V gasoline engine offer up to 974 km of range according to WLTP protocol.

Electric propulsion is always what drives the Leapmotor C10 REEV, which features regenerative braking to optimize the 145 km range provided by the battery. When the energy reserves are depleted, the heat engine goes into action only to recharge the battery without having to plug in the vehicle. In this way, the REEV version of the C10 becomes an ideal alternative for long trips, offering more than enough range to travel nearly 1,000 kilometers without having to stop at a charging station.

Now we will see it arrive precisely for the South American market and see what the new features and surprises or any differences will be. Meanwhile The web series can be viewed here