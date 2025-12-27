Ferrari GTO: an example with just 932 miles heads to auction

Cars like the 1984 Ferrari GTO have always sat at the very top of every enthusiast’s dream list. Owning one means holding a true myth in your hands, yet that privilege remains reserved for a tiny circle of people, even among those with extraordinary financial means. Extremely limited production turns every change of ownership into a fierce competition, where money alone never guarantees success.

For the world’s wealthiest collectors, however, a rare new opportunity is now taking shape. Gooding Christie’s, the official auction house of the 50th edition of Rétromobile in Paris, will offer one of the most desirable examples of the model. Among the standout lots in the catalog is a Ferrari GTO in exceptional condition. From new, it has had only two owners and remained within the same family for more than thirty years, a detail that further enhances its appeal.

1984 Ferrari GTO with just 950 miles heads to auction at Rétromobile

The auction date is set for January 29, 2026. Estimates point to a value well above the model’s average market figures, thanks in part to an extraordinarily low mileage of just 950 miles. Specialists expect a final price between €6 and €7 million, placing the car far beyond the reach of ordinary buyers.

The car on offer, chassis ZFFPA16B000052471, shows remarkable preservation and comes with an updated Ferrari Classiche Red Book, current through 2024. It belongs to the legendary production run of 272 units and stands as one of the most influential models ever built in Maranello. With it began a dynasty that later produced icons such as the F40, F50, Enzo, LaFerrari, and more recently the F80.

Ferrari originally developed the GTO in the early 1980s for Group B homologation, but the category’s cancellation prevented any official racing career. Even so, the car emerged as the purest expression of that ambition, a road-going supercar capable of delivering sensations and performance worthy of a race machine. Drivers still praise its handling today, thanks to a communicative chassis and an exceptionally rare balance.

This specific example left the Sa.Mo.Car dealership in Rome in 1985 and was delivered to Dr. Vincenzo Garraffa, who kept it until 1994 before selling it to a well-known collector and former Formula 1 team manager. Today, it returns to the market as one of the most coveted Ferraris of all time.

Ferrari unveiled the GTO at the 1984 Geneva Motor Show, where it immediately captivated the public with its Pininfarina-designed lines and the character of its twin-turbo V8. The reference to the legendary 250 GTO never felt forced, because this successor proved worthy of the name through both technical substance and design presence. With 400 horsepower, a dry weight of just 1,160 kg, and performance figures that still impress today, the Ferrari GTO remains one of the brightest icons in automotive history. A true cult object, increasingly rare and ever more desirable, it continues to push the boundaries of elite car collecting.