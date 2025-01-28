A rare 1978 Dodge Ramcharger Top Hand 4×4 at auction

This 1978 Dodge Ramcharger features the Top Hand package and is powered by a rebuilt 360 ci V8 equipped with a four-body carburetor, an Edelbrock intake manifold and ceramic-coated exhaust manifolds. The truck was purchased from the selling dealer on BaT in September 2024 and soon after received repairs to the Alpine White paint before being clear coated on Top Hand graphics.

Features and flaws of the Dodge

This 1978 Dodge Ramcharger Top Hand with rebuilt 360ci V8 is up for auction. The magnificent car also features red vinyl upholstery, a three-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range transfer case, an aluminum radiator, 15-inch steel wheels, power-assisted front disc brakes and a front push bar, as well as a Moto-Lita steering wheel, roll bar, center console and push-button radio. This Ramcharger is currently being offered by the selling dealer in Florida with a Montana title. The truck is finished in white and features two-tone orange Top Hand graphics that have been repainted.

The truck was also perfectly restored from some dents under the current ownership before the white paint mixtures. It was then coated with clear coat paint. Other vehicle details include a front push bar with driving lights, as well as bumpers with a chrome finish and dual side mirrors. Faded paint, worn graphics, rust, dents and other body imperfections can be seen in the photo gallery provided by Bring a Trailer, from where we are retrieving the car’s information. The 15-inch steel wheels with white finish feature two-tone accents and Top Hand branded centers and are fitted with 32×11.5-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires. Braking is provided by power-assisted front discs and rear drums. Shock absorbers were replaced under the current ownership.

Interior and mileage

The interior was redone in white by the current owner, and the front seats were upholstered in red vinyl. Matching replacement floor mats were also installed, along with a replacement dashboard. Accessories include a heater, push-button AM radio, roll bar, center console, and rear seat. The Moto-Lita steering wheel includes a 100 mph speedometer and auxiliary gauges for fuel level, oil pressure, coolant temperature, and charge status. An auxiliary display for monitoring coolant temperature is mounted under the dashboard.

The five-digit odometer shows 52k miles, about 100 of which were added under the current ownership for various short trips. Total mileage is unknown. The 360ci V8 was rebuilt in November 2023 and has an Edelbrock four-body carburetor, an Edelbrock intake manifold, and long-tube headers. An aluminum radiator was fitted and the air conditioning components were removed. The carburetor was replaced by the selling dealer, and ceramic-coated manifolds were added to the dual exhaust system. The truck has a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range gearbox. The chassis has been sandblasted under current ownership and repainted with black epoxy chassis paint, and the skid plates have been painted white. As we can see from the Bring a Trailer web page the car is at an auction price of $20,000, with a deadline tomorrow, January 29.