A new Patriot? Jeep doesn’t need this generic “blockbuster”

The Jeep family tree is enormous and increasingly expensive, stretching from the entry-level Compass all the way up to the luxurious Grand Wagoneer. The brand is now laser-focused on electrification, evidenced by the high-end BEVs like the Recon and Wagoneer S, both of which promise performance over pure affordability.

But has Jeep secretly decided to revive one of its most polarizing nameplates, the Patriot? In a word, no. However, digital enthusiasts believe it should, leading to a recent rendering by Digimods Design imagining a supposed 2027 Jeep Patriot. And frankly, the result is generic.

Strip away the requisite seven-slot grille, and the imagined SUV looks like a blend of old concepts. Its extremely boxy design might fool the average driver into thinking it’s the latest Hyundai Santa Fe.

The flat hood, the stark, flat face, the thick body cladding, and the uninspired taillights, liftgate, and rear bumper are the epitome of unspecial. It even features front-end trim that looks suspiciously like something borrowed from Ford’s RTR Mustang catalog. Even the wheels, while not atrocious, fail to inspire any excitement.

The concept vehicle is so large that it would awkwardly wedge itself between the Wrangler and the Grand Cherokee in the current Jeep portfolio, effectively stepping on the toes of both models. Logically, a new Patriot would replace the aging Cherokee, which itself was the official successor to the original Patriot. However, the rendering is significantly larger, looking a mere few tweaks away from conquering the great outdoors.

The reality check remains. Jeep has no known plans to revive the Patriot name. And even if they did years down the line, it certainly wouldn’t look like this CGI-soaked creation. While some traditionalists might appreciate the boxy throwback, attempting to produce such a generic-looking model, which risks cannibalizing sales of the Wrangler and Cherokee, simply wouldn’t make financial sense in this competitive market.