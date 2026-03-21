A mid-engine Alfa Romeo almost existed: the Spider that never was

Somewhere inside Alfa Romeo‘s corporate memory, there’s a drawer that probably should’ve been opened a lot more often. Juan Manuel Díaz, former Biscione designer and the man behind the MiTo, has done it again: pulled out another project that organizational indecision quietly suffocated. This time, it’s a mid-engine spider conceived in 2008 to go toe-to-toe with the Porsche Boxster on its own terms.

The sketches, which Díaz shared on his Instagram profile, describe a compact open-top sports car built around a clear set of principles Lightweight construction, mid-engine layout, and driving pleasure as the only agenda. Not just another spider, in other words. An Alfa Romeo that was genuinely ready to play in the same league as the segment’s absolute benchmarks.

Looking at those sketches today, though, one detail hits harder than the project itself. Several design elements anticipate the Alfa Romeo 4C with almost unsettling precision. The hood with V-shaped ribs converging toward the trilobo grille, the pronounced lateral air intakes, the taut surface tension, the compact tail with round, angled taillights. All of it reappears on the 4C like a carbon copy. Which strongly suggests those ideas never really died.

For Díaz, this wasn’t a styling exercise. Position Alfa Romeo against Audi and Porsche in the premium compact sports segment, while letting Maserati move upmarket without the two brands constantly stepping on each other’s toes. A crystal-clear industrial logic that could have defined the boundaries between two historic Italian marques that have always been a little too easy to confuse.

What would have happened if that spider had made it into production? Hard to say. Easier to observe that in 2008, someone inside Alfa Romeo was thinking with a clarity that, at least in part, got lost somewhere down the road. Díaz’s sketches aren’t nostalgia, they’re proof that an alternative direction existed, that it was convincing, and that someone had already drawn it.