Alfa Romeo’s secrets: the cars that could have pushed the brand

Scrolling through Juan Manuel Diaz‘s Instagram is not recommended for the faint-hearted. Especially if you still carry any trace of that incurable condition known as Alfa Romeo fever. The man who fathered the MiTo has decided to blow the lid off a very uncomfortable box, showing the world what this brand could have been, had accountants, bureaucrats, and short-sighted executives not kept pulling the emergency brake at the worst possible moments. Five shelved projects. Five reminders that great design doesn’t die.

The wound that bleeds the most has a name loaded with ghosts: Duetto. While FCA’s brass were busy spinning the 2013 Mazda partnership as some kind of romantic industrial adventure, sketches built around the MX-5 platform had been collecting dust in the Centro Stile for nearly a decade.

Diaz was working on them at night, like some underground apostle of beautiful cars, even pushing the concept toward a 1:1 scale model on the legendary Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione platform. What did we actually get? A Fiat 124 Spider, basically a Mazda in Italian clothing, with the Biscione quietly redirected toward the more responsible, less thrilling altar of Giulia and Stelvio.

But the graveyard runs deeper. There’s the Alfona, a 2006 dream of a true flagship built on the Maserati Quattroporte’s noble architecture. A genuine premium rival to the German heavyweights, not the warmed-over compromises Alfa fans have learned to quietly accept. Then there’s Project 955, a sharp, 250-horsepower sports car that wore the “Junior” name with actual mechanical integrity.

Even the Alfa Romeo MiTo Cabrio, which in 2010 was practically standing on the production line with its bags packed, got axed because “the market wouldn’t understand”. Sergio Marchionne, the turtleneck-wearing sovereign of balanced books, switched off the lights on all of it.

Looking at Diaz’s renders today, what lingers isn’t nostalgia. It’s something sharper: the frustration of an industrial story written in the language of missed opportunities. The spreadsheets may have won every single argument. But right now, flipping through those sketches, the only one who looks right is the designer.