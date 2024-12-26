A historic Ferrari 166 MM is going up for auction

A valuable 1950 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta will be auctioned off by Bonhams specialists in the sale session to be held in Paris, which will take place on February 6, 2025. Bonhams operates from its base in England, but remember that its branches are also scattered in several American cities.

Opportunity as tempting as it is rare

It is indeed rare to encounter such an opportunity. This is because, usually, collectors do not willingly give up jewelry of this caliber. When it happens, for the wealthiest enthusiasts the desire to proceed with the purchase becomes irresistible. The figures greatly narrow the target audience for this auction. In fact, although there is no reserve price, estimates give an indication, with values between 4 and 6 million euros. Not to be ruled out, prices may also rise out of all proportion.

Changing hands will be the example with chassis number 0034. We are talking about one of the first “reds” built in the history of Ferrari. Of course, the specific details of the car will be revealed near the event, so let’s just talk about some news that we already know. This Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta was delivered new to Count Paolo Marzotto. The car also participated in numerous sustained sporting events over time. We are talking about competitions such as the Mille Miglia to the Monaco Grand Prix, via the Giro di Sicilia and the Coppa d’Oro delle Dolomiti. After the racing phase, the car was used for notable events, such as the historical re-enactments of the “Red Arrow” in the 1980s and 1990s, with Charles Pozzi in the driver’s seat.

Since 1994 this car has been in the hands of the same owner. The two “em” side by side in the Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta’s initials are a tribute to the success earned by the 166 C at the 1948 Mille Miglia, with Biondetti and Navone at the wheel. The numerical part of the abbreviation, however, immediately highlights the unit displacement. In this case, just multiply by 12 and you get the overall one.

The style of the Ferrari 166 and its power

Among the customers of this model was the lawyer Gianni Agnelli, who was granted a two-tone example, with which he was in love. It was to Agnelli that we owe the nickname “barchetta” given to the car, whose expressive cut evoked in the famous Italian businessman the idea of a small upside-down boat. The styling of the car remained as limpid as possible. The large front grille became the “heaviest” and most identifying element of the model, but the stylistic character emerged from every perspective of observation, despite the simplicity of the features. Touring, in shaping its body, appealed to the “Superleggera” manufacturing system, typical of the brand. This car knew how to shine in competition, with very important successes, which gave much visibility to Enzo Ferrari and his company.

Much of the credit for the sporty performance of the Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta must be assigned to the 2-liter V12 engine, capable of developing a maximum output of 140 horsepower at 6600 rpm, on a weight of 650 kilograms. From the car’s light weight it is easy to see that its temperament is quite dynamic and also very agile. Also very prominent is the top speed, in the range of 200 km/h. Acceleration is also up to the mark. The management of propulsive energy, discharged to the rear wheels, takes shape with the support of a 5-speed transmission.