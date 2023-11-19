Ferrari Enzo: a 2004 model to be auctioned for 3.5 million euros

In the global automotive sector, few figures shine as brightly as Ferrari. The renowned manufacturer from Modena has forged a history of successes and innovations, particularly in Formula 1, participating in every edition since 1950, and in the launch of iconic supercars such as the Ferrari Enzo.

The Maranello brand experienced significant triumphs, especially in the ’50s and ’60s, claiming six driver’s world championships in the first 15 seasons. However, the ’80s and ’90s represented a less fruitful period, with Jody Scheckter’s 1979 victory being the last title until the end of the millennium.

Ferrari Enzo: the supercar will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s in a few days

The decisive turning point came with Michael Schumacher, leading to the first constructor’s title in 16 years in 1999 and the first driver’s title in 21 years in 2000. This period marked an unprecedented streak of five consecutive titles until 2005. The Schumacher era and the desire to honor the company’s founder inspired the creation of the Enzo, a cutting-edge supercar equipped with technologies directly derived from F1.

This engineering gem features a carbon fiber chassis and a naturally aspirated 6-liter V12 engine, capable of delivering 660 horsepower and 658 Nm of maximum torque. Its performance is still extraordinary today: 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in just 3.65 seconds and a top speed of over 350 km/h.

After belonging to Fernando Alonso, chassis number 137339, one of the 400 produced, will be offered at auction by RM Sotheby’s on November 25th in Munich, Germany, with an expected selling price between 3 and 3.5 million euros. As always, this Ferrari Enzo is coated in the classic Rosso Corsa with Nero interiors. Completed by the factory on April 30, 2004, it was delivered by the Ferrari Ineco Auto S.p.A. dealership to Flying Car S.r.l. in Bologna.

After staying with its first owner from Bologna for about five years, the car subsequently passed into the hands of various collectors, receiving services and maintenance over the years from Ferrari specialists, including Graypaul Ferrari and Meridien Modena.

With an odometer reading just over 19,600 km, this car is an emblematic example of the engineering and stylistic excellence of the Modena-based automaker. Its design, inspired by the successes of the Scuderia Ferrari in Formula 1, makes this supercar one of the most fascinating and significant models from the Maranello manufacturer.