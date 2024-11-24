A Ferrari 360 Spider with pipe exhaust and custom mapping up for auction

The 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider, is certainly one of the Maranello-based manufacturer’s most popular cars. The one we are talking about on this occasion has undergone a series of major modifications to enhance its performance, and is now up for auction.

Features of the Ferrari at auction

The news of this auction, as well as the features of the car, come directly from the site of Bringatrailer, a famous auction site. Starting with the bodywork, we see the aluminum one that was inevitably designed by Pininfarina is finished in Nero DS and features an electrically convertible black soft top, a Challenge-style rear grille, xenon headlights, Scuderia Ferrari fenders, and four exhaust tailpipes coming out of the rear fascia. Damage to the front of the car is noted in a 2021 entry on the Carfax report, which also lists 2024 roof damage. The roof trunk does not function properly, and the seller notes a paint blemish on the left front fender.

Five-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels are fitted with 215/45 Hankook Ventus V12 Evo2 tires at the front and 275/40 at the rear. Braking power is provided by Ferrari-branded calipers finished in red on drilled and ventilated rotors on each corner. The cabin features Daytona-style electrically adjustable seats upholstered in Beige leather, along with matching door panel inserts and floor mats. The car’s amenities are quite satisfactory and include an Alpine stereo, aluminum pedals, and automatic climate control.

Equipment of the Ferrari 360 Spider

This 2002 Ferrari 360 Spider is powered by a 3.6-liter V8 mated to a six-speed F1 sequential gearbox and has been modified with a Tubi exhaust system, Seca exhaust manifolds, high-flow catalytic converters, carbon-fiber engine bay trim and aftermarket engine management software. It was finished in Nero DS over Beige leather, and the car also features a black convertible top, 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, Scuderia Ferrari fender shields, a Challenge-style rear grille, Daytona-style electrically adjustable seats, an Alpine stereo, and automatic climate control. The car was sold on BaT in April 2020 and was acquired by the dealer who sold it in 2022. This 360 Spider has 34,000 miles and is offered in Georgia with maintenance records, a tool kit, a Carfax report and a clean Arizona title.

Showy stickers and several interior surfaces have been refinished under previous ownership. The leather-wrapped steering wheel encloses a 220 mph speedometer and tachometer with an 8,500-rpm red line, as well as a digital fuel gauge and gauges for oil pressure, oil temperature, and coolant temperature. Steering wheel controls for the F1 gearbox are located directly behind the steering wheel. The digital odometer shows 34,000 miles, about 600 of which have been added by the selling dealer. The mid-engine Type F131 3.6-liter V8 features a flat crankshaft, dry-sump lubrication, twin overhead camshafts and five valves per cylinder.