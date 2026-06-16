A 621-HP dream: Lancia won’t build this brutal Delta S4 concept

The new Lancia Delta S4 does not exist, at least not anywhere within the strictly budgeted, focus-grouped corporate slideshows of Stellantis. Yet, the internet has a funny way of completely ignoring industrial reality when historical nostalgia is on the line.

A digital concept has violently re-ignited the imaginations of automotive purists, dragging one of the most terrifyingly iconic names in rally history back into the digital spotlight. Crafted by social media creator Maltese Design, this virtual project reimagines the Delta S4 as a modern, uncompromised monster that remains fiercely loyal to the raw, homicidal spirit of the legendary 1980s Stradale.

This digital provocation arrives at an incredibly delicate, yet fascinating crossroads for the historic Italian brand. For years, Lancia was essentially left on life support, selling the practical but uninspiring Ypsilon hatchback exclusively to the Italian domestic market. Now, a broader European resurrection is desperately underway. The new Ypsilon paved the way, followed immediately by the reborn Lancia Gamma, which was officially unveiled at the end of May 2026. But instead of returning as the elegant fastback or sleek coupé of its 1976–1984 heritage, the modern Gamma is a premium crossover sitting atop the ubiquitous corporate STLA Medium architecture.

Against this backdrop of sensible high-volume platforms and high-riding commuter cars, this digital Delta S4 feels like a beautifully “protest” against mass-production compromises. There are no SUV pretenses or eco-friendly concessions here. The concept remains a compact, fiercely muscled two-door hot hatchback designed strictly to evoke the uncrowned queen of Group B rallying.

Maltese Design elevates Lancia’s current styling cues into pure performance theater, sketching a supercar with a genuine racing soul. Underneath the digital skin lies a carbon fiber monocoque housing just two seats and a legendary heart borrowed directly from Maserati: the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine, pumping out a devastating 621 HP. It is a collector’s dream spec sheet, far removed from the cold financial realities of high-volume dealership sales.