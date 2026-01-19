A 30-year-old Toyota Supra just sold for supercar money

If you are still holding onto the memory of the fourth-generation Toyota Supra as just a fun, used Japanese sports car from the nineties, it is time for a very expensive reality check. At the Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee 2026, a 1998 Toyota Supra Turbo hit the block and left the room in a state of collective shock.

When the gavel finally fell, the price tag read a staggering $220,000. Yes, someone just paid brand-new supercar money for a 28-year-old Toyota. This wasn’t just any random find, of course.

This particular Supra Mk4 was the “Holy Grail” for collectors. It featured the legendary 2JZ twin-turbocharged inline-six engine, the highly coveted six-speed manual transmission, and a factory targa roof. With only 9,000 miles on the odometer, it’s practically a time capsule that has managed to escape the usual fate of being modified into oblivion.

The price was so high it even caught the auction organizers off guard, with commentators reacting in real-time as the bids defied logic and gravity.

While $220,000 is enough to make any sane person do a double-take, it surprisingly didn’t set an all-time record. That honor still belongs to a 1994 model that fetched $232,000 back in 2022, proving that the JDM market has been in “collector fever” mode for years. Another 1997 example, despite having 53,000 miles and modified suspension, also hit the $230,000 mark, suggesting that the legendary status of the Supra isn’t just about low mileage.

For those of us who remember when these were just cool cars you’d see at a local meet, seeing them enter the same pricing stratosphere as modern McLarens or Lamborghinis is a lot to process. The Toyota Supra has officially transitioned from a street racer’s dream to a high-stakes financial asset. It’s a remarkable shift for a car that spent decades being driven hard and tuned to the moon.