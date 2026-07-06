A 25-year-old Alfa Romeo sedan made Misha Charoudin cry tears of joy

Misha Charoudin, a guy who routinely pushes modern high-horsepower machinery to the point of literal meltdown, just found true automotive enlightenment in a place nobody expected: a front-wheel-drive Italian family sedan from the late ’90s. Taking an Alfa Romeo 156 to the “Green Hell” sounds like a recipe for a spectacular breakdown, or at least a very long wait for a flatbed tow truck. Instead, it turned into a brutal reminder of just how brilliant Arese used to be.

The machine in question isn’t some unobtainable, multi-million-dollar restomod. It’s an Alfa Romeo 156 equipped with the 2.0-liter Twin Spark engine. Tuner Andrea Gatti wisely left the naturally aspirated engine essentially stock and focused entirely on what made this car a masterpiece: weight reduction and chassis dynamics.

By throwing away the air conditioning and anything else deemed a luxury comfort, the sedan dropped to a mere 2,200 pounds. It’s a classic Italian reliability solution: if the AC system isn’t there, it can’t break down on track. To turn it into a genuine track weapon, Gatti added KW dampers, a limited-slip differential, spherical joints on the suspension arms, and shortened the gear ratios using parts from an Alfa Romeo 147 to keep the Twin Spark screaming out of the Nordschleife’s endless corners.

Within minutes on the track, Charoudin was visibly stunned, raving about the razor-sharp front-end precision and the incredibly communicative chassis. Watching this budget Italian sedan engage in an absolute bumper-to-bumper dogfight against a nimble Mazda MX-5 among the curbs and dramatic elevation changes was pure analog poetry.

In a world where modern sports cars need 600 HP just to mask their morbid obesity, Misha claimed that adding just 15 more horses would make this old Alfa Romeo the absolute perfect weapon, even crowning it one of the best cars he has ever driven at the Nürburgring. It turns out that mechanical genius and soul still beat a digital appliance every single day.