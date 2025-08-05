Alfa Romeo dealership found abandoned: inside, icons like the 156 GTA and Alfa 33

Classic Alfa Romeos occupy a special place in enthusiasts’ hearts. Not only for their timeless design or the mechanics that set the standard, but because each model carries with it a fragment of Italian automotive history. Models that today are considered jewels on wheels, sought after not only by collectors but also by those who recognize in them an authentic passion, far from modern market logic. That’s why every time forgotten models resurface, especially in unexpected contexts, they inevitably make news. This is the case with the video in this article, where an enthusiast shows an abandoned Alfa Romeo dealership in Belgium with dozens of historic models inside.

Classic Alfa Romeo collection found in abandoned dealership

The Bearded Explorer, a YouTuber specializing in exploring forgotten places, discovered a former Alfa Romeo dealership immersed in silence and oblivion, but still rich with historic models, both inside and in the surrounding area. In front of the entrance lie a visibly abandoned 155 and 166. But just a glance beyond a small wall reveals several 156 Sportwagons and, more secluded, a Giulia Super or Ti, parked outside.

Inside the showroom, covered by a layer of dust but still proud in its muscular lines, sits a blue Alfa Romeo 156 GTA, the most extreme version of the sedan that pushed the legendary 3.2-liter Busso engine to its limits. Next to it, a white Alfa 33, a 33 Sportwagon, a rare black 155 (perhaps a special series), a yellow 33 with blue lettering that appears to be a safety car, two other 155s and a 166 3.0 V6 24V, another symbol of the Biscione’s great engine tradition.

Many of the models inside appear surprisingly well-preserved, probably needing only a dusting. The vehicles parked outside, however, show signs of time, but don’t appear irreparably compromised.

But the most touching part comes at the end of the video, when the YouTuber tells the sad story of the showroom’s owner. “I spent more than an hour filming, when an elderly lady approached asking what I was doing. After a brief conversation, she told me with tears in her eyes the story of her husband, an Alfa Romeo enthusiast, who had worked his whole life at the dealership and who tragically died in a car accident less than a kilometer from there. A story that broke my heart,” the YouTuber recounted.

Who knows if all those gems will someday have the chance to return to the road and bring emotions to some Biscione enthusiast.