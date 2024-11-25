Stolen Ferraris recovered in container 180 miles from New York theft site

Two valuable Ferraris worth over $600,000 were discovered in a container in Worcester, Massachusetts. Thanks to a GPS device hidden in one of the cars, police were able to locate them just days after the theft.

Two Ferraris stolen in New York were found thanks to a GPS device

The vehicles, a 2018 Ferrari GTC Lusso and a 2016 Ferrari 488 Spider, had been reported stolen on July 13. The property owner where the containers were located stated he had no involvement with the stolen vehicles and mentioned that containers are often parked near his building without permission.

Fortunately for the Ferrari owner, the cars only suffered minor scratches and remained mostly intact. While many stolen vehicles can take years to recover, this case demonstrates how technology and GPS tracking can significantly improve recovery efforts. The investigation remains open and no arrests have been made yet.

Ferrari is currently working on launching the new F80 hypercar, which was recently tested for the first time by Scuderia Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. Sales in the third quarter of 2024 were lower for the Prancing Horse, but profits were higher. Considering the sales of the Ferrari F80, available in only 799 units, all of which have already been sold, the turnover is approaching 3 billion dollars.

Consequently, the company’s data in the coming months can only be positive. At the end of next year, Ferrari’s first electric car will also arrive, which will likely be an SUV/crossover, followed the following year by a proper zero-emission supercar.