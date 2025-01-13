A 1988 Ferrari 328 GTS treated and certified by Exclusive Motorcars of Arizona

This 1988 Ferrari 328 GTS, is one of only a few thousand produced with a removable soft top, it is a classic sports car in excellent condition. It was purchased in 2020 and has covered approximately 20,000 miles with the current owner. The Corsa red bodywork contrasts elegantly with the black leather interior. Under the hood, the car has a powerful 3.2-liter, fuel-injected V8 engine mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Equipment, interior and exterior

This 1988 Ferrari 328 GTS is equipped with a number of options that emphasize performance and comfort, including a self-locking differential, Speedline alloy wheels, ventilated disc brakes on all wheels, and an upgraded climate control system. The car recently underwent a thorough service at Exclusive Motorcars of Arizona, so now the 328 GTS is ready for the road. The car is being sold in Arizona with complete documentation confirming its provenance and maintenance history.

The car, with Pininfarina‘s famous styling, highlights a bright racing red livery and a removable black targa roof. The design is enhanced by sporty details such as pop-up headlights, integrated fog lamps, side air intakes and a rear spoiler. The car also wears 16-inch Speedline alloy wheels with high-performance Michelin tires and a powerful, recently overhauled braking system. The interior is stylish and sporty, with black leather seats and a matching interior. Equipment is comprehensive, including great amenities such as climate control, power windows and stereo.

Engine details and features

The vehicle has a three-spoke leather sport steering wheel with Veglia-branded full instrumentation inside. The speedometer reads up to 180 mph, while the tachometer reaches 10,000 rpm. We can also see gauges for oil pressure and coolant temperature. In the center of the dashboard we can see, in addition to the analog clock, gauges for oil temperature and fuel level. The five-digit odometer shows about 20,000 total miles, about 200 of which have been driven by the current owner.

Instead, under the hood we find a powerful 3.2-liter F105-type V8 engine, which is powered by a Bosch K-Jetronic electronic fuel injection system and equipped with four valves per cylinder. In principle, this power plant delivers 260 horsepower and 213 Nm of torque. In 2024, the car underwent a precise maintenance service at Exclusive Motorcars of Arizona, which included replacement of the timing belt and numerous related components, including water pump, thermostat, fuel heater regulator, distributor head, fuel filter, spark plugs, cables, oil breather couplings, and gaskets. A number of parts that are important for the proper functioning of the car.

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and a limited slip differential. The Carfax report confirms no accidents or significant damage. As we can see from the ad posted by Bring a Trailer, the current sale price of the auction is $72,500, with a deadline date of Jan. 14. So there is very little time left to be able to win such a rare vehicle. Enthusiasts will surely have to do their best to win the Ferrari at auction.