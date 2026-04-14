A $100,000 Cybertruck purchase lasted just one day before going back to Tesla

A Texas customer, Reza Soltani, reportedly returned his Tesla Cybertruck to the dealer less than 24 hours after taking delivery, after discovering that Tesla had built the pickup he paid nearly $100,000 for about four months earlier and had left it parked outdoors the entire time while waiting for a buyer.

A Texas buyer returned his $100,000 Cybertruck less than a day after delivery

According to the report, the purchase itself initially went smoothly. Soltani completed payment, and Tesla scheduled delivery quickly. The problem emerged only after he looked deeper into the vehicle’s history and realized that his Cybertruck had spent months exposed to sun, dust, and weather before reaching him. That is a hard scenario to accept for anyone spending that kind of money and expecting a vehicle that feels fresh from the factory.

The issue is not purely cosmetic. The Cybertruck’s stainless-steel body can react to long exposure to the elements by developing marks and discoloration, and the high-voltage battery, even though electronic systems manage it, still gains nothing from sitting inactive for long periods in changing environmental conditions.

Analysts believe Tesla may have built more Cybertrucks than the market could absorb, creating a stockpile of unsold units in storage lots. That is a highly unusual situation for a company more accustomed to rapidly moving products such as the Model 3 and Model Y.

The Tesla Cybertruck generated enormous media attention for a long time, especially in its early phase, but once sales actually began, pricing came in well above many initial expectations, with several configurations landing around or above $100,000. On top of that, critics started raising familiar concerns only weeks after launch, pointing to build quality, recalls, and the overall complexity of the product.

Depreciation adds another problem to the picture. Several estimates suggest the Cybertruck is losing value much faster than most traditional pickups even in its first year. Anyone spending close to $100,000 expects to receive a vehicle in the best possible condition, and discovering that the truck sat for months in an open lot before delivery only reinforces the doubts over product management and reliability that continue to surround Tesla’s electric pickup.