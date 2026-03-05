73,000 cars don’t lie: Alfa Romeo’s comeback is the real deal

Seventy-three thousand registrations worldwide. A 20.1% jump over 2024. For a brand that spent the better part of the last decade being quietly written off, these aren’t just good numbers. Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili says the brand is back “in the race”. That kind of language usually signals a press release with nothing behind it. Except this time, the data doesn’t blink.

The strategy built around the Junior, the Tonale, and a handful of iconic nameplates is actually delivering. Europe leads the charge with a 31.1% annual increase, the UK went absolutely feral at +80.1%, France followed at +41.9%, and even the historically reliable markets of Italy (+20.7%) and Germany (+20.5%) are keeping pace without being asked twice.

The engine behind all of it is the Alfa Romeo Junior. Launched across 41 markets, over 60,000 orders since debut, third in the premium B-SUV segment in Europe, and outright first in Italy, France, Austria, Greece, and Slovakia. Seventeen percent of those orders came in full-electric spe, which, in case anyone’s keeping score, suggests that premium EV buyers will actually commit when the product is worth committing to.

In Morocco the Junior owns 33% of its segment. In Turkey it sits at 20% overall but leads among premium electric B-SUVs. In Japan, launched in June to mark the brand’s 115th anniversary, it’s already sitting in the top five of its category. Not bad for a car some people dismissed as a rebadged Stellantis parts bin.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale continues to serve as the second commercial pillar, heading into 2026 for its first full year with a revised lineup that includes diesel, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid Q4 powertrains. Giulia and Stelvio stay in production through 2027, the Quadrifoglio variants hit an 11% segment share, their highest since launch, while the Intensa special series accounted for 13% of total sales. Quadrifoglio order books reopen in March 2026, for those still emotionally attached to a proper combustion V6.

Outside Europe, the numbers carry a different weight but land just as hard. +16.3% across the Middle East and Africa, with Morocco up 65% and Turkey at +38.7%. Asia surged 43.8%, Japan alone jumping 71.4%, with the brand freshly relaunched in Taiwan and Malaysia.