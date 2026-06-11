72 fires and counting: Jeep’s power steering defect, another headache for Stellantis

Owning a modern Jeep is supposed to be about conquering the great outdoors. But for over a million owners in the United States, the brand’s legendary “go-anywhere” spirit has taken a rather literal, incendiary turn.

Stellantis is currently sweating over a massive safety crisis as it rolls out a monumental recall affecting an estimated 1,076,999 Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models spanning the 2021 to 2025 model years. This is far from a routine, preventative paper-pushing exercise designed to dodge theoretical harm. The cold, hard data provided in official corporate communications confirms one injury and a staggering 72 fires already linked directly to the defect.

The situation is severe enough that federal authorities and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration have issued a highly comforting piece of advice to owners: park your rugged off-roader outside, far away from your house, garage, or any structure you actually care about. Why? Because these vehicles apparently do not even need to be running to self-destruct; the fires can trigger perfectly well with the engine turned completely off.

Under specific operating conditions, this wiring can overheat, effectively turning your beloved weekend toy into an expensive campfire. While Stellantis estimates the actual defect rate at a seemingly microscopic 0.1%, when applied to a pool of over one million vehicles, that fraction translates into thousands of potential hazards.

Stellantis is currently scrambling, instructing customers to visit authorized dealers to get their power steering pumps and wiring inspected for repair or replacement, with a definitive technical remedy expected by July. In the meantime, the urgent “do not park indoors” directive remains the most critical line of defense.

This latest fiasco hits at a horribly delicate moment for Jeep, which has barely recovered from a string of embarrassing fire-related recalls plaguing its high-profile plug-in hybrid lineup, specifically the Jeep Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe. Back then, executives could at least blame the complexity of next-generation hybrid battery technology. This time, however, the spotlight shifts to basic power steering wiring, leaving the corporate giant with zero high-tech excuses.