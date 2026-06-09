Why 1.3 million Wranglers and Gladiators are told to park outside

Jeep owners love bragging about their vehicles being built for the elements, routinely claiming their rigs can survive mud, rocks, and the deepest wilderness. The latest threat to these rugged off-roaders does not come from a treacherous mountain trail, but from an overly enthusiastic electrical connection tucked right under the hood.

FCA US has dropped a massive reality check on its loyal fanbase, issuing a sweeping safety recall for roughly 1.08 million Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator models from the 2021 to 2025 model years in the United States.

The culprit behind this corporate headache is a potential fire risk lurking inside the electro-hydraulic power steering pump wiring harness. The automaker is officially advising owners to park their prized trucks far away from buildings and other innocent vehicles. A delightfully reassuring recommendation for anyone who enjoys the convenience of their own garage.

Discovered through an internal investigation, the flaw stems from a glitchy electrical connection within the power steering pump harness that can overheat, potentially igniting nearby flammable materials. FCA US insists this fiery phenomenon is exceedingly “rare”, which is exactly the kind of comfort you want to hear when your expensive utility vehicle decides to audition for a backyard pyrotechnics show.

Unfortunately, a permanent remedy will not be readily available until July 2026, leaving owners to spend their summer scouting for isolated parking spots and praying for rain. Affected drivers will eventually receive a notification via first-class mail detailing when they can finally book an appointment with an authorized dealer. In the meantime, impatient owners can check their vehicle’s eligibility on the recalls.mopar.com website or ring the FCA US customer service hotline at 1-800-853-1403.

The corporate crisis spills far beyond US borders, dragging down 106,258 vehicles in Canada, 23,704 in Mexico, and another 124,297 across various international markets. This brings the grand global total to a staggering 1.33 million affected vehicles.

Once the parts finally arrive, dealership technicians will inspect, repair, or completely replace the faulty wiring and electro-hydraulic pumps free of charge. Until then, Jeep’s iconic “Go Anywhere, Do Anything” slogan might need a temporary asterisk.