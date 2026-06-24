42,000 miles and zero rust: a 1970 Dodge time capsule hits eBay

Calling a vintage car a “survivor” is often just a polite way of saying it has terrible paint and smells like a damp basement. But every once in a while, a vehicle comes along that redefines the term entirely. Enter this practically immaculate, never-restored 1970 Dodge Coronet 440 station wagon currently searching for a brave new owner online.

While the exact number of previous caretakers remains a mystery, it is blindingly obvious that this long-roof machine was babied rather than subjected to the typical horrors of decade-spanning family road trips.

To understand this car, you have to appreciate the glorious, chaotic overproduction of 1970 Detroit. Back then, corporate focus groups hadn’t yet restricted buyers to three boring trim levels. The Dodge Coronet lineup offered a staggering 15 different configurations. You could get a Coronet 500 as a coupe, convertible, sedan, or wagon. The 440 and Deluxe models filled the middle ground, while the tire-shredding R/T and Super Bee sat at the top of the muscle car food chain.

The engine options were equally absurd. It started with a miserable 225-cubic-inch slant-six making a laughable 145 horsepower—perfect for people who hated accelerating. From there, you could climb the ladder through a 230-horsepower 318 V8, three distinct flavors of the 383 (ranging up to the 335-horsepower Magnum), two versions of the massive 440 including the iconic 390-horsepower Six-Pack, and finally, the mythical 426 Hemi pushing 425 horses.

The Coronet in question features the sensible middle child: the 318 cubic-inch V8 paired with an automatic transmission. It was never a drag strip monster. For anyone looking to buy, getting a trusted mechanic to verify the numbers against the included original broadcast sheet and dealership documentation is an absolute no-brainer.

The physical condition is nothing short of miraculous for a vehicle that has escaped the restorer’s scalpel. The original green paint still wraps the factory sheet metal, free from the typical rust and corrosion that usually dissolved American steel of this era.

Inside, you are treated to a pristine, matching green interior that looks like a time capsule from a bygone decade, complete with a rare third-row seat configuration. With a mere 42,172 original miles on the odometer, this family hauler clearly spent most of its life hidden away indoors.

Naturally, this level of preservation comes with a hefty side portion of sticker shock. The selling dealer, eBay user Consignify1, has listed the car in Ardmore, Oklahoma, with a price tag of $52,000. Fortunately, the “Make an Offer” option is wide open.