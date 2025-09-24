Two 1980s Alfa Romeo GTVs Forgotten in an Old Barn Resurface

Not every automotive discovery makes your eyes light up. Some fascinate, others disappoint. The one that recently happened in an abandoned farm in the UK falls somewhere in between. Recently, in an abandoned farm in the UK, a British YouTuber exploring an old barn stumbled across cars that had been forgotten for decades. Among them were “ordinary” vehicles and others that could only be described as icons.

Two Alfa Romeo GTVs found in a barn after 30 years

In a video posted on his IMSTOKZE channel, he reveals the inside of the farm, where time has left behind nearly unrecognizable carcasses. Among them were several Land Rover Freelanders and a Saab reduced to scrap. But the most remarkable find was hidden in a dilapidated barn: two Alfa Romeo GTVs, including a rare 1980s GTV6 2.5.

Time has not been kind to these icons. The GTV6 shows a corroded body with rust-eaten panels at the rear and a compromised frame. The video also shows interiors filled with dust, torn wiring, and worn-out seats. Nearby, the second GTV appears in slightly better condition, though still deeply scarred by decades of neglect.

The GTV6 2.5 was powered by the legendary 160-horsepower Busso V6, celebrated for its unique sound and the performance that helped it dominate the track between 1982 and 1985. Yet the real Achilles’ heel of these cars wasn’t the mechanics but the rust, which prematurely ended the lives of many examples.

Restoration today would be a daunting challenge, requiring complete floor pan replacements and parts that are now rare and expensive. Still, it’s not impossible that an enthusiast might take on the challenge, bringing these two GTVs back to life, giving them back the role they deserve, and maybe even putting them back on the road once again.