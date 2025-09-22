2029 Jeep Wrangler takes on a refresh while staying true to tradition

Stellantis North America is going through a delicate phase. After phasing out several Dodge and Ram combustion engines to accelerate its push toward electrification, the much-anticipated revolution has not materialized as expected. Jeep, though somewhat shielded from the crisis, has not escaped unscathed, with sales results over the past year and the first half of 2025 reflecting the slowdown.

Stellantis North America faces challenges as Jeep looks to the future

The drop in registrations has raised concerns among analysts. Why aren’t Jeep’s crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, despite a competitive lineup set to expand further, capturing the market as they once did?

According to many observers, the comeback of a key model like the Cherokee, powered by a new hybrid engine, could mark a turning point. Still, the brand must continue to innovate to avoid losing further ground.

One of the most intriguing rumors involves a future Wrangler, which could debut around 2029 as a fully redesigned generation. The current JL version, introduced in 2018, is beginning to show its age. Born in 1987 as the successor to the military Jeeps and CJ series, the Wrangler has evolved through YJ, TJ, JK, and JL while preserving its DNA of ruggedness, adventure, and unmistakable styling.

Automotive CGI designer Andrei Avarvarii has imagined what the next-generation Wrangler might look like. His vision for the 2029 model balances innovation with tradition, maintaining the squared, muscular profile while adding modern details such as redesigned headlights and a reinterpreted version of the iconic seven-slot grille.

Technical rumors are also emerging. A fully electric Wrangler is reportedly not in the works yet, but Jeep is said to be developing an EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) variant, combining electric drive with a gasoline generator to ensure long off-road range. Alongside this, both the 4xe plug-in hybrid and a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane six-cylinder engine could remain, in keeping with the model’s heritage.

Early reports suggest the next generation will retain key elements such as the body-on-frame design, solid rear axle, and two- or four-door configurations with hard- or soft-top options. Sales are expected to begin in spring 2029, with starting prices around $37,000.