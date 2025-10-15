2028 BMW X7 revealed in render: the ultimate road king just got more presence

Behold the 2028 BMW X7 renderings, the luxury SUV’s next edition appears poised to lean harder into presence. The boldest changes center on the front fascia: the kidneys are taller, more upright, and apparently think of themselves as architectural statements. They dominate the face in a way that suggests BMW isn’t just making a full-size SUV, it’s staking visual territory.

Headlights are slimmer but carry a defined edge, suggesting tech leanings. Air intakes are wider, edges sharper, all signals aimed to keep the X7 from fading into the crowd. Behind it, the side profile is muscular without overindulgence. A strong beltline, disciplined surfacing, and purposeful hips hint the X7 won’t hide its mass. Rear styling echoes current cues but with updated taillight graphics and more pronounced overhangs.

The architecture is expected to evolve. BMW is rumored to mount the next X7 on a refined CLAR platform, upgraded to host electrified tech, presumably mild hybrids or full hybrids at minimum, perhaps even a plug-in variant. It won’t surprise to see the next iteration pushing further toward electrification in response to regulatory pressures and market trends.

Inside, renders suggest a richer environment: expansive glass, layered surfaces, perhaps even a reworked dashboard layout to integrate larger screens and more digital assistants. BMW’s aim will likely remain delivering that blend of premium tactility with cutting-edge tech. Expect the latest driver assistance, upgraded infotainment, and improved interior ambient lighting.

With this iteration, BMW seems to be balancing between evolution and tradition. The X7 must grow up but also stand out. The G67 is meant to sit more assertively in the lineup amid rising competition in full-size luxury SUVs. If the render is any indication, BMW intends to lean into the presence demanded of a flagship SUV. Proportions can shift, details refined, and public reaction can nudge final form. But early signs are strong: the next X7 won’t be shy.