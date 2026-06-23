2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT: 777 HP of pure excess that makes absolutely sense

The 2027 Ram 1500 TRX SRT is a whole different level of loud. Just when you thought environmental regulations and market downsizing might finally sober up the automotive world, Ram steps up, kicks the door open, and drops a 777-horsepower brick onto the table. Orders are officially open.

Underneath the massive hood sits the legendary 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8, pushing 680 lb-ft of torque, positioning this monster as one of the most extreme production gas-powered trucks on Earth.

But let’s look past the sheer absurdity of the power and talk numbers that defy physics. Thanks to permanent all-wheel drive and standard Launch Control, this multi-ton living room on wheels rockets from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 3.5 seconds. That is sports car territory, executed by something with the aerodynamic profile of a brick wall.

While it tops out at 118 mph, the TRX SRT is actually built to ignore asphalt altogether. Ram loaded it with 35-inch tires, Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers, and the Ram Active Terrain Dynamics system. With 11.8 inches of ground clearance and 14 inches of rear suspension travel, you can practically glide over boulders, assuming you don’t mind the apocalyptic fuel bill.

The interior is less “rugged work truck” and more “billionaire’s penthouse”. You get 12-way power front seats that heat, ventilate, and massage your lower back while you’re jumping over sand dunes. Even the rear passengers get reclining, ventilated luxury wrapped in leather, suede, red stitching, and real carbon fiber.

Tech-wise, the 1500 TRX SRT ’s a Silicon Valley fever dream: a massive 14.5-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital cluster, a configurable Head-up Display, 360-degree cameras, and a 900-watt Harman Kardon system with 19 speakers. Ram even threw in Level 2+ Hands-Free Active Driving Assist as a standard feature.

Arriving this summer starting at $99,995 (plus a $2,795 destination fee), you can even opt for the Bloodshot Night Edition. It’s expensive, it’s unnecessary, and it proves that in the horsepower war, sanity lost a long time ago.